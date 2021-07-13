UrduPoint.com
France Calls On All Its Citizens In Afghanistan To Leave Over Security Concerns: Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 07:34 PM

France calls on all its citizens in Afghanistan to leave over security concerns: embassy

France on Tuesday called on all its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country over security concerns, the French embassy in Kabul said, as the Taliban pressed on with a blistering offensive while foreign forces completed their withdrawal

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :France on Tuesday called on all its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country over security concerns, the French embassy in Kabul said, as the Taliban pressed on with a blistering offensive while foreign forces completed their withdrawal.

"The government will set up a special flight on the morning of July 17th, departing from Kabul, in order to allow the return to France of the entire French community," the embassy said in a statement.

