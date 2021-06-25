UrduPoint.com
France Calls On Iran To Take 'final Decisions' To Revive Nuclear Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:27 PM

France calls on Iran to take 'final decisions' to revive nuclear deal

France on Friday urged the Iranian government to take the "final decisions" to allow the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, through the re-entry of the United States to an accord it walked out of in 2018

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :France on Friday urged the Iranian government to take the "final decisions" to allow the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, through the re-entry of the United States to an accord it walked out of in 2018.

"We expect the Iranian authorities to take the final decisions -- no doubt difficult ones -- which will allow the negotiations to be concluded" in Vienna, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a press conference with US counterpart Antony Blinken.

