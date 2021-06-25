France calls on Iran to take 'final decisions' to revive nuclear deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

France on Friday urged the Iranian government to take the "final decisions" to allow the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, through the re-entry of the United States to an accord it walked out of in 2018

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :France on Friday urged the Iranian government to take the "final decisions" to allow the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, through the re-entry of the United States to an accord it walked out of in 2018.

"We expect the Iranian authorities to take the final decisions -- no doubt difficult ones -- which will allow the negotiations to be concluded" in Vienna, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a press conference with US counterpart Antony Blinken.