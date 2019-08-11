France Calls UN Security Council Meeting Over UN Staff Deaths In Benghazi - Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 12:30 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) France plans to call a UN Security Council meeting after two UN staff were killed in an explosion in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, a UNSC source told Sputnik Saturday.
Earlier in the day, two people were killed and 10 more injured, including a child, in Benghazi as a result of a car bomb explosion that targeted the UN mission in the country.
"France is calling a meeting over the deaths of UN staff in Benghazi," the source said.
The meeting may start at 4.00 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT).