(@FahadShabbir)

French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian authorities early on Thursday expressed contentment over the release of Loujain al-Hathloul, a prominent women's rights activist who was held in prison in Saudi Arabia since 2018

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian authorities early on Thursday expressed contentment over the release of Loujain al-Hathloul, a prominent women's rights activist who was held in prison in Saudi Arabia since 2018.

Al-Hathloul was arrested in May 2018, along with other women's rights defenders for allegedly undermining the security of Saudi Arabia, without more specific charges given. Her previous arrests were based on charges of defying the ban on women driving in the kingdom, a limitation she and other imprisoned activists campaigned against. Al-Hathloul's 2018 arrest came shortly before the driving ban was lifted in Saudi Arabia in June.

"I welcome the release of Loujain al-Hathloul and share the relief of her family," Macron tweeted.

Canada has also welcomed the release of Al-Hathloul, which took place on Wednesday.

"Canada welcomes the release of @LoujainHathloul and Noof Abdulaziz [another women's rights defender] today. We are all very relieved by this outcome and our thoughts are with their families and loved ones," the government tweeted.

Besides advocating for the lifting of a driving reform for women, Al-Hathloul is known for her campaign against the male guardianship system, under which a woman was required to receive approval from her male guardian for various activities, including accessing health care, getting a job, traveling or getting married.

Saudi Arabia has been repeatedly criticized by other states and NGOs for its poor record on women's rights and for suppressing activists seeking to reform it.