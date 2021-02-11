UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, Canada Welcome Release Of Saudi Women's Rights Activist Jailed For 3 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:58 PM

France, Canada Welcome Release of Saudi Women's Rights Activist Jailed For 3 Years

French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian authorities early on Thursday expressed contentment over the release of Loujain al-Hathloul, a prominent women's rights activist who was held in prison in Saudi Arabia since 2018

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian authorities early on Thursday expressed contentment over the release of Loujain al-Hathloul, a prominent women's rights activist who was held in prison in Saudi Arabia since 2018.

Al-Hathloul was arrested in May 2018, along with other women's rights defenders for allegedly undermining the security of Saudi Arabia, without more specific charges given. Her previous arrests were based on charges of defying the ban on women driving in the kingdom, a limitation she and other imprisoned activists campaigned against. Al-Hathloul's 2018 arrest came shortly before the driving ban was lifted in Saudi Arabia in June.

"I welcome the release of Loujain al-Hathloul and share the relief of her family," Macron tweeted.

Canada has also welcomed the release of Al-Hathloul, which took place on Wednesday.

"Canada welcomes the release of @LoujainHathloul and Noof Abdulaziz [another women's rights defender] today. We are all very relieved by this outcome and our thoughts are with their families and loved ones," the government tweeted.

Besides advocating for the lifting of a driving reform for women, Al-Hathloul is known for her campaign against the male guardianship system, under which a woman was required to receive approval from her male guardian for various activities, including accessing health care, getting a job, traveling or getting married.

Saudi Arabia has been repeatedly criticized by other states and NGOs for its poor record on women's rights and for suppressing activists seeking to reform it.

Related Topics

Poor Canada Married Job Male Saudi Arabia May June Women 2018 Family All From Government Share

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 89,100 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

Philippines to Receive 600,000 Doses of China's Si ..

3 minutes ago

GCC denounces Houthi militia’s attack on Abha Ai ..

16 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim on 11 feb 2021

19 minutes ago

6.0-magnitude quake hits southeast of Loyalty Isla ..

19 minutes ago

Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Kills 1, Inj ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.