France Cancels Gatherings Of More Than 5,000 Over Virus Fears

Sat 29th February 2020 | 09:02 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :France said Saturday it will cancel all public "gatherings of more than 5,000 people" in closed spaces, as it seeks to curb the spread of coronavirus amid a surge of cases in the country.

The decision followed a special meeting of ministers to discuss the virus, which has infected 73 people in the country, according to Health Minister Olivier Veran.

A half-marathon race scheduled for Sunday in Paris has been cancelled, along with the final day of an agricultural symposium.

