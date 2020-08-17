UrduPoint.com
France Cancels Large Agricultural Fair Due To COVID-19 Gathering Limits - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:08 PM

France Cancels Large Agricultural Fair Due to COVID-19 Gathering Limits - Reports

The local authorities of France's northeastern department of Marne have revoked the country's second-largest agricultural fair of Chalons-en-Champagne by the refusal to grant the fair organizers permission to hold gatherings of more than 5,000 people, the France 3 broadcaster reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The local authorities of France's northeastern department of Marne have revoked the country's second-largest agricultural fair of Chalons-en-Champagne by the refusal to grant the fair organizers permission to hold gatherings of more than 5,000 people, the France 3 broadcaster reported on Monday.

The 74th edition of the fair was scheduled to take place from September 4-14 in Chalons-en-Champagne, the capital of the Marne department. According to its general commissioner, the department refused to lift a coronavirus-related ban on mass gatherings of more than 5,000 people for the fair, and left the organizers with no choice but to cancel the event.

The fair of Chalons-en-Champagne is second in scope and prominence only to the Agricultural Show and trade fair in Paris. Apart from the importance for the economy, the fair is also a significant political event, often attended by major political figures, including former presidents Francois Hollande or Nicolas Sarkozy. According to the organizers, over 250,000 people visited the fair last year.

