France Cancels Paris International Agricultural Show 2021 Due to Pandemic - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The French authorities have canceled the Paris International Agricultural Show 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RTL radio broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, the 58th agricultural exhibition, which was to be held from February 27 to March 7 of the next year, has been postponed to 2022.

Regional agricultural competitions and farmers' markets will still take place despite the event's cancellation.

The Paris International Agricultural Show has been held annually in the French capital since 1964. This year, the event finished a day earlier because of the pandemic. It was attended by over 480,000 people.

France has seen a resurgence in coronavirus cases since July, with the most recent record daily high of nearly 17,000 infections confirmed on October 3. As of Tuesday, the French authorities have confirmed 756,472 COVID-19 cases and 32,942 related fatalities.