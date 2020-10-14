UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Cancels Paris International Agricultural Show 2021 Due To Pandemic - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

France Cancels Paris International Agricultural Show 2021 Due to Pandemic - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The French authorities have canceled the Paris International Agricultural Show 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RTL radio broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, the 58th agricultural exhibition, which was to be held from February 27 to March 7 of the next year, has been postponed to 2022.

Regional agricultural competitions and farmers' markets will still take place despite the event's cancellation.

The Paris International Agricultural Show has been held annually in the French capital since 1964. This year, the event finished a day earlier because of the pandemic. It was attended by over 480,000 people.

France has seen a resurgence in coronavirus cases since July, with the most recent record daily high of nearly 17,000 infections confirmed on October 3. As of Tuesday, the French authorities have confirmed 756,472 COVID-19 cases and 32,942 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Paris February March July October Market Media Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

18 minutes ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

33 minutes ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

33 minutes ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

1 hour ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.