France Celebrates Bastille Day Despite COVID-19 Restrictions

Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:11 PM

The parade on the occasion of the Bastille day, France's national day, was held in Paris after last year's cancellation due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Sputnik correspondent reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The parade on the occasion of the Bastille day, France's national day, was held in Paris after last year's cancellation due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

France's President Emmanuel Macron joined the celebrations at the square next to the Triumphal Arch, where he stood alongside Chief of General Staff of the French Armed Forces Francois Lecointre.

To get access to the parade, French citizens had to fulfill some pandemic-related restrictions such as providing a COVID-19 green pass, which is either a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test.

Checking the documents and belongings by law enforcement officials created long queues.

There will be traditional fireworks by the Eiffel tower tonight. To watch them from the Champ de Mars, Parisians will also need a mask and a green pass.

Bastille Day commemorates the storming of the Bastille, a fortress and political prison in Paris, a true symbol of the monarchy, which marked the beginning of the French Revolution in 1789.

