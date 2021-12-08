UrduPoint.com

France Checking Identity Of Arrested Khashoggi Suspect

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 06:51 PM

French authorities said on Wednesday they were checking the identity of a man arrested on suspicion of playing a role in the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, after Saudi Arabia insisted he had been mistakenly detained

The man, bearing a passport in the name of Khaled Alotaibi, was arrested by French border police at Paris's main airport on Tuesday as he prepared to board a flight to Riyadh, police and judicial sources said.

A man named Khaled Alotaibi is one of the 26 being tried in absentia in Turkey for being part of the hit squad that carried out Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. He has also been sanctioned by the US Treasury for his role in the killing.

"There's a judicial process underway to verify (his identity). We hope that we will have clarifications as soon as possible," government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters at a weekly press conference.

Attal confirmed that the man had been detained on the basis of an international search warrant issued by police body Interpol at the request of Turkey.

The Saudi embassy in Paris issued a statement late on Tuesday saying that the man arrested "has nothing to do with the case in question" and demanded his immediate release.

A security source in Saudi Arabia added that "Khaled Alotaibi" was a very common name in the kingdom, and that the Alotaibi the French thought they were holding was actually serving time in prison in Saudi Arabia along with "all the defendants in the case".

Twenty-six Saudis are now on trial in absentia in Istanbul over the killing in a process that began in October 2020. No Saudi official has ever faced justice in person in Turkey for the killing.

Alotaibi is also one of 17 people that the US Treasury designated for sanctions in 2018 over their role in the murder.

The murder sparked international outrage that continues to reverberate, with Western intelligence agencies accusing the kingdom's de-facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman of authorising the killing.

