MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) France, Germany, China, and Italy may become full members of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR), located in Dubna not far from Moscow, in the coming years, JINR director and academician at the Russian Academy of Sciences Grigory Trubnikov said on Tuesday.

Trubnikov said at a press conference in Moscow that the JINR has signed various documents of intent with France, China, Germany, and Italy, claiming that these nations "have been most actively discussing their full or associated participation in the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research in the last three or four years."

"And I think that with each of these countries, we have a fairly high probability that in the next few years this will become a reality and the country will join JINR as an official partner," Trubnikov said.

The scientist also noted that the concerned nations have already significantly contributed to the institute's activity.

Namely, Germany invested tens of millions of euros in major resources in the facility's installations, including the NICA scientific project.

China allocates "approximately equivalent resources" to the NICA project, and contributes to the development of environmentally safe energy and nuclear medicine, Trubnikov added.

For their parts, France and Italy have cooperated with the institute since the 1960s, and annually dozens of their citizens conduct research in Dubna, he explained.

JINR is an international research center for nuclear sciences founded in 1956, that currently comprises 18 states as its members, including Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, North Korea, Moldova, Mongolia, Vietnam, Georgia, Cuba, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Slovakia, Uzbekistan.

The institute also has associate members, such as Hungary, Germany, Egypt, Italy, Serbia, and South Africa.