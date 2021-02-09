UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, China, Italy, Germany Likely To Become Russia's Nuclear Institute Members - JINR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 11:56 PM

France, China, Italy, Germany Likely to Become Russia's Nuclear Institute Members - JINR

France, Germany, China, and Italy may become full members of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR), located in Dubna not far from Moscow, in the coming years, JINR director and academician at the Russian Academy of Sciences Grigory Trubnikov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) France, Germany, China, and Italy may become full members of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR), located in Dubna not far from Moscow, in the coming years, JINR director and academician at the Russian Academy of Sciences Grigory Trubnikov said on Tuesday.

Trubnikov said at a press conference in Moscow that the JINR has signed various documents of intent with France, China, Germany, and Italy, claiming that these nations "have been most actively discussing their full or associated participation in the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research in the last three or four years."

"And I think that with each of these countries, we have a fairly high probability that in the next few years this will become a reality and the country will join JINR as an official partner," Trubnikov said.

The scientist also noted that the concerned nations have already significantly contributed to the institute's activity.

Namely, Germany invested tens of millions of euros in major resources in the facility's installations, including the NICA scientific project.

China allocates "approximately equivalent resources" to the NICA project, and contributes to the development of environmentally safe energy and nuclear medicine, Trubnikov added.

For their parts, France and Italy have cooperated with the institute since the 1960s, and annually dozens of their citizens conduct research in Dubna, he explained.

JINR is an international research center for nuclear sciences founded in 1956, that currently comprises 18 states as its members, including Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, North Korea, Moldova, Mongolia, Vietnam, Georgia, Cuba, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Slovakia, Uzbekistan.

The institute also has associate members, such as Hungary, Germany, Egypt, Italy, Serbia, and South Africa.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Egypt Nuclear France Germany Armenia Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Italy Bulgaria Belarus Poland Georgia Czech Republic South Africa Romania Serbia Slovakia North Korea Kazakhstan Cuba Moldova Mongolia Vietnam Hungary May From Million

Recent Stories

'Political decrees' show Maluana Fazl's dual stand ..

19 minutes ago

President travels on board BRT Peshawar bus, inter ..

19 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Pedersen Says Plans to Attend Ast ..

19 minutes ago

UN General-Secretary Holds Phone Talks With Russia ..

19 minutes ago

UK's Lead Brexit Official Says Relations With EU ' ..

19 minutes ago

Spain tops three million virus cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.