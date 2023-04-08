Close
France, China Reaffirm Commitment To Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty - Elysee Palace

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2023 | 01:10 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) France and China have reaffirmed their commitment to promoting the three main pillars of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the Elysee Palace said Friday following the talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On Wednesday, Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in China for an official three-day visit at the invitation of the Chinese president.

"France and China reaffirm their commitment to a balanced promotion of the three pillars of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), namely nuclear disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation and the peaceful use of nuclear energy," the statement read.

The two countries are determined to strengthen coordination and cooperation to jointly defend the credibility and effectiveness of the arms control and non-proliferation regime, as well as advance the international arms control process, according to the statement.

The NPT is a treaty designed to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons and weapons technology and to promote cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. It was opened for signature in 1968 and went into effect in 1970. To date, 191 countries have joined the treaty. In 1995, the treaty was extended indefinitely, with the parties gathering every five years to review its operation ever since.

