France, China To Cooperate On Climate Change, Hope For Other States' Support - Paris

Sat 29th June 2019 | 06:10 AM

France, China to Cooperate on Climate Change, Hope for Other States' Support - Paris

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Paris and Beijing will boost cooperation on countering climate change and hope that other countries will join their efforts, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Saturday.

"China and France, within the framework of the preparation of [the Fifteenth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity] COP15, which will take place in China .

.. will be cooperating with each other strongly. And we believe that all of the actors will be aligned with us," Le Drian said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

More Stories From World

