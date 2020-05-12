UrduPoint.com
France, China To Join Serbia's Metro Construction Project - Infrastructure Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 09:34 PM

France, China to Join Serbia's Metro Construction Project - Infrastructure Minister

France and China will partake in the construction of the Belgrade metro network, Serbian Construction, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Zorana Mihajlovic said on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) France and China will partake in the construction of the Belgrade metro network, Serbian Construction, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Zorana Mihajlovic said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Mihajlovic signed an agreement with Serbian Minister of European Integration Jadranka Joksimovic and French ambassador to Belgrade Jean-Louis Falconi to subsidize Serbia with 8.3 million Euros ($9 million) to support the construction of the Belgrade metro.

"This is an important day for the implementation of a major infrastructure project, whose cost is estimated at between 4.

5 and 5.5 billion euros. We are starting to work on a feasibility study for the project, solution ideas and an assessment of the environmental impact. There's now no going back and, based on this, we get a clear idea of what the first metro line will look like and prepare for the next phase, its construction," the statement read.

Mihajlovic noted that the Serbian authorities were in the process of negotiating the start of the project with the French and Chinese governments.

In 2019, Serbia signed a cooperation agreement with China's Power Construction Corporation, Powerchina, to construct the Belgrade metro.

