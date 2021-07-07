UrduPoint.com
France Clarifies Reason For Non-Diplomatic Status For Tikhanovskaya's Office In Paris

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) France will not give diplomatic status to the office of Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in case it is set up in Paris as it does not represent a particular state, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said.

"In its diplomatic relations, France recognizes [only] States," the spokesperson was quoted as saying at a briefing by the ministry.

The spokesperson said Paris has been in particularly close contact with Tikhanovskaya's team ever since the unrest in Belarus erupted after the August 2020 presidential election which saw a landslide victory of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, something the opposition refuted, claiming Tikhanovskaya to be the true winner.

In the meantime, Tikhanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania amid the protests, keeps rallying support from European leaders against Lukashenko's ruling.

