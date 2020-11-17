France Closer to Regaining Control Over Pandemic - French Health Minister

France is gradually gaining control over the COVID-19 virus, which is still active, but has been in decline over the last few weeks, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told the RMC broadcaster on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) France is gradually gaining control over the COVID-19 virus, which is still active, but has been in decline over the last few weeks, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told the RMC broadcaster on Tuesday.

The minister specified that the virus circulation has been less rapid than it had been in October, when a curfew and a nationwide lockdown were introduced to curb its spread.

"We are still in the phase of significant active circulation of the virus, but we are in the process of regaining control over the dynamics of the epidemic. It means that the measures adopted by the government are working," Veran said.

He noted that the health situation is still uncertain in terms of when the lockdown would be lifted and businesses would be able to operate again.

The minister affirmed that he was not in favor of non-alimentary shops reopening on November 27, as was requested by local authorities in some parts of the country.

Veran also said that French intensive care services are operational at 140 percent of their initial capacity, treating COVID-19 patients.

The general stay-at-home regime was introduced in France on October 30 and will be in force throughout November. Meanwhile, health authorities said they have observed a decrease in the virus infection rate over the last week, with the the lowest daily number of 9, 406 new cases registered on Monday, since the second coronavirus outbreak occurred.

As of Tuesday, France has confirmed over 2,000,000 COVID-19 infections with the death toll at 45,122.