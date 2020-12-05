UrduPoint.com
France Closes Down 80 Mosques, Puts Bars On Prayer Leaders

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 01:41 PM

France closes down 80 mosques, puts bars on prayer leaders

French Interior Minister says 76 mosques are now suspected of separatism, and in the coming days, checks will be carried on these places of worship. If ever these doubts are confirmed these mosques will be closed.

PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2020) Badly stricken by Islamophobia, the incumbent French government led by President Emmanuel Macron shut down 80 mosques and put bars on prayer leaders across the country, the reports said on Saturday.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also confirmed this move in a tv show that went viral on social media.

The French minister said: “76 mosques are now suspected of separatism. In the coming days, checks will be carried out on these places of worship. If ever these doubts are confirmed, I will ask for their closure,”.

The Muslims living in France were going through troubles and bars and their lives have turned miserable as they have no freedom of worshipping and leading their lives in accordance with islam.

They are checked by the French authorities and humiliated by the security officials.

Muslims across the world have already been in pain due to blasphemous caricatures in France. The French government announced support for “caricatures” soon as the Muslims from around the globe condemned this “blasphemous” act and termed it an attack on “Islam”.

