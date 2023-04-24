UrduPoint.com

France Closes Embassy In Sudan Until Further Notice - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) France has ceased the operation of its diplomatic mission in Sudan until further notice amid ongoing violent armed clashes, and the French Embassy is planning to continue the provision of its services from Paris, the French Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The French Embassy in Sudan is closed until further notice. It does not serve as a gathering point for citizens wishing to leave Khartoum anymore. The embassy will continue its activities from Paris," the statement said.

The document also said that France was ready to facilitate the establishment of the ceasefire regime and the resumption of the political dialogue in Sudan.

"France fully supports the coordination mechanism under the auspices of the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the League of Arab States, the EU and the UN. It calls on all parties to put an end to the fighting, allow access for humanitarian convoy and return to the path of political dialogue," the statement added.

A number of countries have been evacuating their nationals and diplomats from Sudan in cooperation with other African and middle Eastern countries for land and air transit due to the tense security situation in the country.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said on Friday. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported that over 3,500 people had been injured.

