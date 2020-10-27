UrduPoint.com
France Closes Mosque Accused Of Participating In 'Fatwa' Targeting Brutally Killed Teacher

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:37 PM

The Judicial body in the eastern Paris suburb of Montreuil has approved the of the Pantin mosque, in which the administration was accused of transmitting a video targeting French history teacher Samuel Paty, who was brutally killed in mid-October, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Judicial body in the eastern Paris suburb of Montreuil has approved the of the Pantin mosque, in which the administration was accused of transmitting a video targeting French history teacher Samuel Paty, who was brutally killed in mid-October, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday.

Paty was beheaded on October 16 by an 18-year-old teenager of Chechen origin after showing the cartoons depicting Islamic prophet Mohammad to his students. The killing prompted national dismay and a probe, which charged several individuals with complicity to the murder through participation in an online campaign targeting Paty, identified as "fatwa" by Darmanin.

"The Administrative Court of Montreuil has just confirmed the administrative closure of the Pantin mosque. The ruling bodies of this mosque had relayed the video targeting Samuel Paty," Darmanin tweeted.

The Muslim Federation of Pantin will challenge the court decision, William Bourdon, the lawyer for the organization, told the BFMTV broadcaster on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, France is in the midst of criticism over French President Emmanuel Macron's recent speech, in which he expressed support for the continued use of the caricatures of Mohammad as a manifestation of freedom of expression. His statements outraged many Muslim countries.

