France Coach Deschamps To Step Down After 2026 World Cup

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) France's 2018 World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps announced on Wednesday he will leave his post after the 2026 tournament in North America.

"It will be 2026," Deschamps told French broadcaster TF1. "I have been there since 2012, it is planned that I will be there until 2026... the next World Cup.

"It will end there because it has to end at some point. It's clear in my mind.

"I have done my time, with the same desire, the same passion to keep the France team at the highest level, but 2026 is good."

Deschamps, 56, led France to World Cup glory in Russia in 2018 and guided them to the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where they lost to Lionel Messi's Argentina on penalties.

Following that heartbreaking loss in Doha, the French Football Federation rewarded Deschamps with a contract extension through to 2026.

That decision was not universally welcomed and criticism grew following last year's European Championship when France never fully convinced and were beaten in the semi-finals by eventual tournament winners Spain.

Deschamps also experienced a difficult end to 2024 with debate raging over the omission from the squad of captain Kylian Mbappe, who had a tough start to his time at Real Madrid and was, according to unconfirmed reports in Sweden, the focus of a rape allegation after a visit to Stockholm. The investigation has since been dropped.

"All good things come to an end, and you also need to know when to stop," Deschamps added as he spoke to reporters at an event in the south-western city of Bordeaux on Wednesday.

"It has been 12 years, and it will have been 14, which is fine. I have done my time, and I still have time left."

Now that Deschamps has resolved the question surrounding his future, he can focus on France's objectives on the pitch over the next 18 months.

More Stories From World