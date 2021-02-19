France Committed to Continuing Counterterrorism Fight in Syria - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Paris will continue to take part in international efforts aimed at tackling jihadist activities across the world, including in Syria, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Friday.

In late 2017, the Iraqi government declared victory over the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) with the support of the US-led international coalition, including France, among other states, after three years of confrontation. However, the security forces, backed by the coalition, continue operations against terrorists and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.

"In Syria, Daesh [an equivalent for the Islamic State] is gaining ground. This is a threat that remains, and that is why we are committed to being able to continue these operations within the framework of the international coalition," Parly told the Europe 1 broadcaster.

The minister explained that the recent attacks in Baghdad, including the double suicide bombing in the Iraqi capital in late January with dozens of casualties, are signs of the resurgence of the terrorist organization in the area, which she said was a worrying situation.

She also recalled that a series of 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris were planned and coordinated from "the Iraqi-Syrian zone," and stressed that it was vital to prevent the IS from rebounding.

France was rocked by several terror acts in January 2015, when IS militants murdered some of the editorial staff of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, and others in a supermarket, with the death toll standing at 17.

The tragedy was followed by a set of coordinated jihadist-linked assaults that took place in Paris in November of the same year, resulting in 130 deaths and hundreds of people injured.