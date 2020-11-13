France Committed to Open Skies Treaty - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) France complies with its commitments, including the article of the Open Skies Treaty, which regulates the transfer of flight data, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said Friday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said recently that Moscow would ask its partners within the treaty to provide legal guarantee that they would not share flight data with the United States, which said in May it was quitting the agreement.

"France is committed to the treaties it is party to, including, in this case, Article IX of the Open Skies Treaty. The article determines the conditions for the transfer of data collected during the 'open skies' flight, stipulating that they can be transferred only to the other parties to the treaty," the spokesperson said.