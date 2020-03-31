(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) France is concerned with the recent missile launches by North Korea and urges Pyongyang to follow resolutions of the UN Security Council, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, North Korea said it conducted a successful super-large multiple rocket launcher test. Prior to that, North Korea was reported to have launched two short-range missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

"We took note, with concern, of information we have received concerning further missile launches by North Korea on March 29. France reaffirms its condemnation of these repeated launches, which undermine regional security and stability and violate pertinent UN Security Council resolutions. France calls on North Korea to comply with Security Council resolutions and to swiftly and in good faith begin the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of its weapons of mass destruction programs," the ministry said in a statement.

These sentiments have been echoed by the United Kingdom.

"The UK is deeply concerned that North Korea has carried out another short-range ballistic missile launch in breach of UN Security Council resolutions. This is the fourth ballistic missile test this month and the seventeenth test in the past year. North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes are a threat to regional and global stability. Sanctions should remain in place until North Korea takes concrete steps to dismantle them. We encourage North Korea to engage in steps towards complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation," the spokesman for the UK Foreign Office said.

This is a fourth missile launch by Pyongyang this year.