France Concerned By Violence In Beirut, Calls On Lebanon To Prioritize Reforms

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:07 PM

France is concerned by a recent outburst of violence in Lebanon and calls on the parties to exercise restraint and focus on necessary reforms to curb the ongoing crisis in the country, the French Foreign Ministry said on Friday

"France expresses deep concern over the violence that occurred yesterday, which led to many deaths and injured people in the context of recent obstacles to the proper investigation of the explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020," a ministry spokesperson said.

The deadly blast led to nearly 300 fatalities, thousands of people wounded, and numerous buildings damaged near the port of Beirut.

The authorities blame the explosion on the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate which was seized by customs in 2014 and stored in a warehouse.

The French ministry urged all the parties involved to refrain from provocations and make reforms in Lebanon a priority to lift the country out of the crisis, particularly in the energy sector.

On Thursday, gunfire broke out during a protest held by Hezbollah against a judge looking into the Beirut port blast. At least six people were killed and over 30 wounded. The armed forces have arrested nine people in a manhunt for the perpetrators.

