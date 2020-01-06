UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Concerned Over Possible Escalation In Libya

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:54 PM

France Concerned Over Possible Escalation in Libya

France is worried about a risk of escalation in Libya, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said Monday, just as eastern-based troops stormed the key port city of Sirte

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) France is worried about a risk of escalation in Libya, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said Monday, just as eastern-based troops stormed the key port city of Sirte.

"France is concerned about the risk of escalation linked to a rise in foreign military presence," the official told reporters at a news briefing.

Paris wants the warring parties to reengage in a UN-guided political process and respect agreements made at previous peace conferences, he added.

Troops loyal to General Khalifa Haftar are believed to have entered the northern city of Sirte earlier in the day. Haftar's army has been fighting against a UN-backed government of national accord for control of the capital, Tripoli, since April last year.

Related Topics

Army France Tripoli Libya April Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

56 minutes ago

US Embassy in Israel Warns Citizens of Rocket, Mor ..

1 minute ago

Iran must avoid 'further violence and provocations ..

1 minute ago

Quake rattles Puerto Rico but no injuries reported ..

1 minute ago

US slams Russia, China at UN for failure to condem ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.