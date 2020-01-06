France Concerned Over Possible Escalation in Libya

France is worried about a risk of escalation in Libya, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said Monday, just as eastern-based troops stormed the key port city of Sirte

"France is concerned about the risk of escalation linked to a rise in foreign military presence," the official told reporters at a news briefing.

Paris wants the warring parties to reengage in a UN-guided political process and respect agreements made at previous peace conferences, he added.

Troops loyal to General Khalifa Haftar are believed to have entered the northern city of Sirte earlier in the day. Haftar's army has been fighting against a UN-backed government of national accord for control of the capital, Tripoli, since April last year.