France Concerned Over Sentence Of Stalin-Era Russian Historian Yuri Dmitriev

France Concerned Over Sentence of Stalin-Era Russian Historian Yuri Dmitriev

The French Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed concern regarding the toughened jail sentence of Russian historian Yuri Dmitriev, known as a researcher of the period of Stalin's repressions, who was charged with the sexual abuse of his adopted daughter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed concern regarding the toughened jail sentence of Russian historian Yuri Dmitriev, known as a researcher of the period of Stalin's repressions, who was charged with the sexual abuse of his adopted daughter.

On July 22, the Petrozavodsk city court convicted 64-year-old Dmitriev to 3.5 years of prison for the sex offense, but the historian was acquitted on charges of making pornography, indecent acts and possession of weapons. Prosecutors appealed the ruling, asking for a tougher penalty and on September 29, the Karelia Supreme Court extended Dmitriev's sentence to 13 years of prison. Dmitriev has denied all of the charges.

"We were deeply concerned to learn of the 13-year prison sentence handed down by the Karelia Supreme Court against historian Yuri Dmitriev," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the court's decision is particularly worrisome due to the deterioration of the historian's health since he has been detained.

The ministry also said France is among other EU members calling for Dmitriev's release and the monitoring of his case.

Valery Fadeev, who heads the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, said Dmitriev's case should be considered by the national Supreme Court and called the process underway in the Republic of Karelia strange. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was unlikely that President Vladimir Putin was aware of the case, adding that the administration was not monitoring developments related to it.

