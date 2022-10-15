(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) France is concerned with Russia's growing influence in Africa, as Paris considers the continent to be its sphere of influence, the chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, told Sputnik on Saturday.

There are many countries that are interested in cooperating with Africa, what raises concerns in Paris, because the continent is considered to be France's "property," Ayuk said, adding that the main concerns are caused by the situation in Burkina Faso, Central African Republic and Mali.

Burkina Faso's military leader Capt. Ibraim Traore Traore replaced Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Damiba at the helm of the ruling military junta, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration, following a coup on September 30, the second since the West African nation's president, Roch Kabore, was overthrown in January. Damiba said he had agreed to go after several conditions were met. He is reportedly in Togo.