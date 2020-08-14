UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Condemns Any Violation Of Iraq's Sovereignty After Deadly Turkish Drone Strike

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:09 AM

France Condemns Any Violation of Iraq's Sovereignty After Deadly Turkish Drone Strike

The French Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it condemned any violations of Iraq's sovereignty and called for a thorough investigation into a Turkish drone strike that killed two high-ranking Iraqi officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it condemned any violations of Iraq's sovereignty and called for a thorough investigation into a Turkish drone strike that killed two high-ranking Iraqi officials.

The attack was carried out earlier in the day in the north of the country, not far from the city of Erbil in the Kurdistan Region. It resulted in deaths of two senior security personnel, as well as some other fatalities, including Iraqi servicemen and those from the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK).

"France regrets this serious event, which needs to be brought to light.

As the minister for Europe and foreign affairs reminded his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad on July 16, France is committed to full respect for Iraq's sovereignty. France condemns any violation of this sovereignty," the French Foreign Ministry's representative announced at a briefing.

Ankara considers the Kurdistan Worker's Party to be a terrorist group and has been conducting attacks on PKK bases in the north of Iraq since 2015, after a two-year peace process aimed at resolving the Kurdish-Turkish conflict had failed.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Europe Iraq France Baghdad July 2015 Event From

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

11 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

41 minutes ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

1 hour ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

1 hour ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.