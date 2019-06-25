UrduPoint.com
France Condemns Attack On Law Enforcement Officers In Russia - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:37 PM

France condemns an attack on law enforcement officers in the city of Grozny in Russia's Chechen Republic and expresses its solidarity with Russia in anti-terrorism fight, the country's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) France condemns an attack on law enforcement officers in the city of Grozny in Russia's Chechen Republic and expresses its solidarity with Russia in anti-terrorism fight, the country's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

On Sunday, a police officer was attacked with knife in Grozny.

A member of the national guard who witnessed the incident helped the policeman. Both officers were injured, the attacker was killed.

"France condemns the attack carried out on June 23 in the Chechen Republic. We are expressing our support for the victims of this attack and assure Russia of our solidarity in the fight against terrorism," the ministry's representative said at a briefing.

