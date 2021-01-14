France Condemns Deadly Attack on UN Mission in CAR - Foreign Ministry

France strongly condemns a recent attack on the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), as a result of which one peacekeeper was killed and another one was injured, the French Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that two UN peacekeepers lost their lives as a result of separate attacks in the car and Mali. CAR's Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada said the government forces repelled attacks by rebels on the capital of Bangui.

"France strongly condemns the attack on the MINUSCA near Bangui on January 13, which killed a Rwandan peacekeeper and wounded another," the spokesperson said.

The French Foreign Ministry called on the CAR authorities to ensure accountability for those responsible for the attacks.

The CAR held general elections on December 27. The week before the election saw violence between the forces backing incumbent President Faustin Archange Touadera and supporters of former President Francois Bozize. Touadera won a second term, but the outcome of the election still needs to be certified by the republic's Constitutional Court.

On January 4, the Coalition of Patriots for Change rebels, who supported Bozize, took control of Bangassou some 750 kilometers away from their target Bangui. More than 30,000 people were forced to flee the CAR due to election-related violence, according to the UN Refugee Agency.