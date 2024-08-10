France Condemns Gaza School Strike: Foreign Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) France on Saturday said it condemned "in the firmest of terms" an Israeli strike on a religious school housing displaced people in Gaza that rescuers said killed 93 people.
"For several weeks, school buildings have been repeatedly targeted, with an intolerable number of civilian victims," the French foreign ministry said.
"Israel must respect international humanitarian law," it added.
AFP could not independently verify the toll.
But if confirmed, it would appear to be one of the largest from a single strike during 10 months of war between Israel and Hamas Palestinian militants.
dl-ah/bc
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Venezuela opposition calls for worldwide protests on Aug 1715 minutes ago
-
Greece orders thousands to evacuate as wildfires rage25 minutes ago
-
'No impact reported' from Ukraine nuclear plant fire: UN agency6 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Toronto results6 hours ago
-
Greece wildfires force hundreds to evacuate7 hours ago
-
Ukraine official says deployed 'thousands' in incursion to 'destabilise' Russia7 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship result7 hours ago
-
Paris Olympics closing ceremony underway7 hours ago
-
Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics7 hours ago
-
Dashed dreams of migrant family on doomed Brazil flight7 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship scores7 hours ago
-
USA fend off France for women's Olympic basketball gold7 hours ago