France Condemns Iran's Missile Strikes In Iraq, Calls For De-escalation - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:40 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) France condemns Iran's strikes on military bases in Iraq and calls for de-escalation, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a retaliatory operation in response to Washington's killing of IRGC's commander Qassem Soleimani.

According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hitting the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five attacking the Iraqi city of Erbil. At least 80 US soldiers were reportedly killed and around 200 others were injured, while the United States has reported no casualties at all.

"France condemns Iran's shelling this night in Iraq against the anti-terror coalition. It reiterates its solidarity with its allies and coalition partners, as well as its commitment to the sovereignty and security of Iraq," Le Drian said in a statement.

