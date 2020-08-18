France condemns Mali 'mutiny'

France on Tuesday condemned "in the strongest terms" what it described as a mutiny launched by soldiers in crisis-torn Mali

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :France on Tuesday condemned "in the strongest terms" what it described as a mutiny launched by soldiers in crisis-torn Mali.

"France has become aware of the mutiny that has taken place today in Kati, Mali. It condemns in the strongest terms this serious event," Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian said in a statement that also urged the soldiers to return to their barracks "without delay".