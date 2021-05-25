France condemns Mali ousters, demands release of president, PM

France on Tuesday condemned the ousting of transitional leaders in Mali who had been tasked with steering the return to civilian rule after a coup last August

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :France on Tuesday condemned the ousting of transitional leaders in Mali who had been tasked with steering the return to civilian rule after a coup last August.

"France condemns with the greatest firmness the violent act that occurred in Mali yesterday," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament.

"We demand the liberation" of President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane after strongman Assimi Goita stripped them of their powers, he said.

"Their safety must be guaranteed, as must the immediate resumption of the agreed transition process," Le Drian added.

Goita's move marks the latest crisis to hit the vast, impoverished West African country, which is already struggling with a brutal jihadist insurgency.

Ndaw and Ouane had been heading an interim government that was installed in September with the declared aim of restoring full civilian rule within 18 months.