France Condemns Military Uprising In Mali, Calls For Preserving Constitutional Order

Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

France Condemns Military Uprising in Mali, Calls for Preserving Constitutional Order

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) France strongly condemns the military-initiated armed unrest in Mali and urges the insurgents to preserve the country's constitutional order and cease hostilities, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a group of Malian soldiers led by Gen. Cheick Fantamadi Dembele initiated an uprising at the Kati military base near Bamako, the capital of Mali. Sources told Sputnik that insurgents had kidnapped several ministers and high-ranking military officials. According to Agence France-Presse, citing rebel sources, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were among those kidnapped.

"It is with concern that France has learned about the mutiny which took place in Kati, Mali.

[France] condemns this serious event in the strongest possible terms," the statement read.

Le Drian asserted France's complete solidarity with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in calling upon the restive Malian soldiers to "preserve the country's constitutional order and return to quarters."

"France strongly reaffirms its commitment to the Malian sovereignty and democracy. The French authorities at the highest level are still closely following the development of the situation in Mali," the minister said.

The United Nations and ECOWAS have urged the rebels to preserve the country's democratic institutions and cease armed hostilities.

The Malian government, in turn, has vowed openness to engage in a dialogue and discuss all issues of concern.

