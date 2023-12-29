France condemns Russian 'strategy of terror' in Ukraine

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) France on Friday condemned Russia's "strategy of terror" in Ukraine after Moscow's army strikes killed at least 16 people in the war-torn country.

"Russia is continuing its strategy of terror aimed at destroying Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in order to undermine resilience of the Ukrainian population," the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

"France will continue to support Ukraine and provide it with the necessary assistance to enable it to exercise its self-defence, in close coordination with its partners."