France Condemns Russia's Jail Term Of Anti-war Journalist

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) France on Wednesday condemned the eight-year jail term handed down to exiled journalist Marina Ovsiannikova, who became famous for criticising Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Russian propaganda is a weapon in its own right in Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said in a statement.

She also condemned "repression carried out by the Russian authorities against voices critical of power".

Ovsiannikova, 45, held up a protest placard during an evening news programme in March 2022.

But she was sentenced for a separate protest she made outside the Kremlin four months later.

Having fled the country last year after escaping house arrest with her then 11-year-old daughter, she was not present for Wednesday's sentencing.

Since Russia launched full-scale hostilities against Ukraine last year, the authorities have launched an unprecedented crackdown on dissent. They have detained, jailed or fined thousands who opposed the conflict.

