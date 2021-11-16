France condemns 'space vandals' after Russia satellite strike

France on Tuesday lashed out at "space vandals" who were producing dangerous amounts of debris after Russia admitted to destroying one of its satellites during a missile test

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :France on Tuesday lashed out at "space vandals" who were producing dangerous amounts of debris after Russia admitted to destroying one of its satellites during a missile test.

"Space is a common good belonging to the 7.

7 billion inhabitants of our planet. The space vandals have an overwhelming responsibility for generating debris that pollutes and puts our astronauts and satellites in danger," Defence Minister Florence Parly wrote on Twitter.