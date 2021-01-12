UrduPoint.com
France Condemns Violent Killings In Southwestern Cameroon, Demands Clarifications

France Condemns Violent Killings in Southwestern Cameroon, Demands Clarifications

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Paris has denounced violent killings of civilians in a village in southwestern Cameroon, allegedly carried out by state security forces, and demanded that authorities shed light on the circumstances of the tragedy, the French Embassy in Cameroon said.

The incident drew condemnation from NGOs present in the country after photos and videos of corpses of civilians went viral on the internet. The attack was reportedly conducted by military personnel.

"France condemns the attack that took place in Mautu in the South West Region of Cameroon and killed 8 civilians on Sunday 10th of January 2021 in unclear circumstances. France condemns the indiscriminate use of violence against civilians and demands the facts of this unjustifiable crime to be clarified," the embassy said in a statement late on Monday.

Cameroon's Defense Ministry has so far denied allegations of State Security and Defense troops being responsible for the killings, saying troops were carrying out a military operation against terrorist groups in the area.

The country's South-West region has been involved in the so-called Anglophone Crisis, which started as a low-scale insurgency and grew into a civil war since 2017, when separatists from Cameroon's English-speaking regions, including those in the southwest, declared independence from the country's French-speaking areas.

