UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Conducts First Military Drills In Space

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:33 PM

France conducts first military drills in space

France has begun its first military exercises in space to test its ability to defend its satellites, in a sign of the growing competition between world powers in Earth's orbit

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :France has begun its first military exercises in space to test its ability to defend its satellites, in a sign of the growing competition between world powers in Earth's orbit.

Michel Friedling, the head of France's newly created Space Command, called the exercises a "stress test of our systems" and said they "were a first for the French army and even a first in Europe." Codenamed "AsterX" in a nod to the first French satellite Asterix from 1965, the drills will simulate the monitoring of a potentially dangerous space object, as well as a threat to a satellite.

"A series of events appear and create crisis situations or threats against our space infrastructure, but not only this," Friedling told reporters from the Space Command headquarters in Toulouse in southwest France.

The new US Space Force and German space agencies are taking part in the French exercises, which began on Monday and will run until Friday.

France's Space Command was announced in 2019 and is set to number 500 people by 2025.

"Our allies and adversaries are militarising space... we need to act," Defence Minister Florence Parly said at the time.

She said that France planned to develop anti-satellite laser weapons and new surveillance capabilities to close the gap with rivals China, Russia and the United States.

Investments in the space programme are set to reach 4.3 billion Euros ($5 billion) over the 2019-2025 budget period -- a fraction of the amount spent by the United States or China.

In 2018, France accused Russia of trying to intercept transmissions from a Franco-Italian satellite used by both nations' armies for secure communications.

The Russian satellite Louch-Olymp allegedly approached the Athena-Fidus satellite in what French authorities called "an act of espionage."

Related Topics

Defence Minister World Army Russia Europe China Budget France German Toulouse Florence United States 2018 2019 From Billion Satellites

Recent Stories

Bipartisan Group of 140 US Lawmakers Call for Comp ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus Makes Proposal to Polish Consul in Brest t ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's RT Deutsch Draws Up Lawsuit Against Bild ..

3 minutes ago

Noon Academy, education ministry partnered to prov ..

18 minutes ago

EU wants to double microchip share by 2030

18 minutes ago

Latvia Halts Use of 1 AstraZeneca Batch After Comp ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.