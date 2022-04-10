UrduPoint.com

France Conducts First Round Of Presidential Elections, Expecting 49Mln Voter Turnout

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 12:10 PM

France Conducts First Round of Presidential Elections, Expecting 49Mln Voter Turnout

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) France is holding the first round of the presidential elections on Sunday from 08:00 local time (06:00 GMT) till 19:00, with the polling places operating until 20:00 in bigger cities such as Paris, Lyon, Nice, Toulouse, Bordeaux and others, expecting the voting turnout of about 49 million people.

The second round of the election is scheduled for April 24.

In addition to the two frontrunners, the incumbent, Emmanuel Macron, and right-wing National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen, the list of presidential candidates includes Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse, Eric Zemmour of the far-right Reconquete party, far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel, and leader of the right-wing France Arise party Nicolas Dupont-Aignan.

According to Elabe poll, conducted on Thursday and Friday among 1,801 adults, Macron could win 26% of the vote, while Le Pen is right behind him with 25%. They are followed by far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon and far-right candidate Eric Zemmour, who are predicted to win 17.5% and 8.5%, respectively. Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse has 8% of the vote. In the run-off, Macron is poised to win 51% against Le Pen's 49%.

Meanwhile, the latest Ipsos poll, held from Wednesday to Friday, including over 1,500 adult respondents, gives Macron 26.5% of the vote, and 23% to Le Pen. Melenchon is the third with 16.5%. Zemmour and Pecresse are behind with 9% and 8.5%.

Related Topics

Election Vote France Nice Toulouse Bordeaux Lyon Paris April Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

12 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

13 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.