France confirms 2019 growth target at 1.4 pct

(@imziishan)

French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire on Thursday confirmed that growth rate in the eurozone's second largest power is set to increase by 1.4 percent for the whole year of 2019

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire on Thursday confirmed that growth rate in the eurozone's second largest power is set to increase by 1.4 percent for the whole year of 2019.

"France has a solid growth level: 1.4 percent. I confirm this figure for 2019," Le Maire told La Croix in an interview posted on the local newspaper's website.

"We have initiated structural transformations of our economy. We have reduced tax on capital so that companies invest more. We have reformed the labor market. We have invested with determination in training those who are looking for a job. All these transformations are beginning to have results," the minister added.

In March, French government had cut its economic growth target for this year by three percentage points from a previous estimate of 1.7 percent after "Yellow Vest" movement and protests against President Emmanuel Macron's fiscal policy had taken toll on domestic economic activities. n 2018, growth rate was at 1.6 percent compared to 2.7 percent registered a year before.

Le Maire warned that trade tension "is the biggest threat to global growth", noting that the dispute between the United States and China would negatively impact global growth by 0.5 percent in 2020.

"This is significant, especially with a low level of growth of the euro area," he said.