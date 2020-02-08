France Confirms 5 New Coronavirus Cases - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Five more people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in France, which has brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 11, national media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Five more people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in France, which has brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 11, national media reported on Saturday, citing Health Minister Agnes Buzyn.

All those infected, including a child, are in serious condition, according to the BFMTV channel.

In late January, France became the first European country to register coronavirus cases.

The new strain of coronavirus - 2019-nCoV - was first detected in China's central city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. Currently, there are over 34,000 people infected worldwide, and the death toll has soared past 720.