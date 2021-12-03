UrduPoint.com

France Confirms 8 Omicron Variant Cases - Health Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 11:00 AM

France Confirms 8 Omicron Variant Cases - Health Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The number of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached eight, the French public health agency said.

The first Omicron infection case was detected in the French overseas department of Reunion on Tuesday. The next day, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said that 13 suspected cases have been identified throughout the country.

"Eight confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in France as of 12/02 at 16:00 (15:00 GMT)," the Public Health France said in a COVID-19 situation update issued late on Thursday.

The institute said numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and critical care patients were on the rise.

As of Friday, France has confirmed over 7.8 million coronavirus cases and more than 120,000 related fatalities.

To date, 77.4% of the French population has been administered at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, and 75.8% have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

France Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ufone 4G sponsors ‘Clean & Green Murree Marathon ..

Ufone 4G sponsors ‘Clean & Green Murree Marathon’ to raise awareness regardi ..

14 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd December 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek President

11 hours ago
 Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon ..

Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon in New York

11 hours ago
 Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help D ..

Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help Donbas Settlement

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.