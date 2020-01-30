UrduPoint.com
France Confirms Fifth Case Of New Coronavirus In Country - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:50 AM

France has registered the fifth case of the new coronavirus in the country, media reported on Wednesday, citing French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) France has registered the fifth case of the new coronavirus in the country, media reported on Wednesday, citing French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn.

The daughter of the 80-years-old Chinese citizen, who was hospitalized on Tuesday in a serious condition, also got infected with the virus and was placed in intensive care, according to the French broadcaster, BFMTV.

According to the WHO's latest data, the number of those infected with the virus globally surpassed 6,000, while the death toll stands at 132.

In addition to China and France, the coronavirus cases were confirmed in more than a dozen countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Vietnam, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Finland, Malaysia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

