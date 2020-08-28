France Confirms Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Number Since March - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) France reported 6,111 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, a post-lockdown record rise and the second-highest level since the pandemic started, the French Public Health Agency (DGS) said in a press release on Thursday.

France's record daily rise in COVID-19 cases was registered on March 31, when the country reported 7,578 new cases.

"New confirmed COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours ” 6,111 cases," the DGS said.

According to the DGS, over 4,500 coronavirus-positive patients are currently being treated in hospitals, and 381 of them are in the ICUs.

On Wednesday, France registered 5,429 new cases. The infection rate has been on the rise throughout August, and Prime Minister Jean Castex has said that the coronavirus is spreading all over the country, specifying that 21 departments are Currency in the "red zone."

France has so far confirmed nearly 86,000 recoveries and over 30,500 coronavirus-related deaths.