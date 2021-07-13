UrduPoint.com
France Confirms Presidential Election To Be Held In April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:17 PM

The French government confirmed on Tuesday that the country will head to the polls to elect the next president on April 10, with a runoff scheduled for April 24

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The French government confirmed on Tuesday that the country will head to the polls to elect the next president on April 10, with a runoff scheduled for April 24.

"The presidential election will be held on April 10 and 24," spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

Legislative elections are slated to take place on June 12 and 19.

Among those who have voiced their intention to run in the presidential race are Marine Le Pen, leader of the right-wing National Rally party; Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of the leftist Unbowed France party; and Fabien Roussel, national secretary of the Communist Party.

Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron has not yet announced his intention to run for a second term. However, a number of polls show that the election is expected to be a Macron-Le Pen duel.

