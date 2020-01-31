UrduPoint.com
France Confirms Sixth Case Of New Coronavirus In Country - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:00 AM

France Confirms Sixth Case of New Coronavirus in Country - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) France has registered the sixth case of the new coronavirus in the country, Le Figaro reported on Thursday, citing the top health official.

According to Jerome Salomon, a senior official with France's health ministry, a doctor who treated a Chinese patient suffering from coronavirus was infected with the disease and quarantined himself. He was later hospitalized, the newspaper said.

France previously detected five other cases, namely four in Paris and one in the southwestern city of Bordeaux. All of the virus-infected people, apart from the doctor, have arrived from China.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected last December in China's Wuhan and has since spread to 18 countries. The epidemic has already left 171 people dead in China as well as over 8,000 more infected. In addition to France, coronavirus cases were registered in two other European countries ” Germany and Finland.

