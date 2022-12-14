UrduPoint.com

France Considering Building 8 More Nuclear Reactors - Finance Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) France is considering building an additional eight nuclear reactors to implement its "energy sobriety plan" aimed at reducing dependence on Russian energy, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

"We must produce more electricity. The government has planned the construction of six nuclear reactors, and also thought about the construction of an additional eight reactors," Le Maire said in an interview with French broadcaster CNews.

In early October, the French government launched an energy plan to prepare for winter without Russian gas imports.

The goal is to reduce France's energy consumption by 10% in two years and to ensure that the country spends the winter months without gas or electricity shortages. The government may also shorten the heating season depending on weather conditions.

The French authorities have also approved a ban on illuminated advertising at night and open store doors when the heating or air conditioning is on. In addition, the time during which stadiums are lit before and after events has been reduced by 50% in the daytime and by 30% at night.

