UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Considering Restricting Imports Of Turkish Goods - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

France Considering Restricting Imports of Turkish Goods - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) France is considering a number of measures in response to calls by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to boycott French products, in particular possibly restricting imports of Turkish goods, the Europe 1 broadcaster reported, citing sources.

French President Emmanuel Macron's administration is working on a response, which could begin in two to three days, the broadcaster said.

After calls for a boycott by Ankara, France reflects on economic sanctions, for example, limiting the import of Turkish goods, it added.

Related Topics

Import Europe France Ankara Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

&#039;The Football Centre&#039; launched in Dubai ..

55 minutes ago

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

2 hours ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports Sudan with US$ ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.