France Considering Restricting Imports of Turkish Goods - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) France is considering a number of measures in response to calls by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to boycott French products, in particular possibly restricting imports of Turkish goods, the Europe 1 broadcaster reported, citing sources.

French President Emmanuel Macron's administration is working on a response, which could begin in two to three days, the broadcaster said.

After calls for a boycott by Ankara, France reflects on economic sanctions, for example, limiting the import of Turkish goods, it added.