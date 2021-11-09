UrduPoint.com

France Considers 'Use' Of Migrants By Minsk Unacceptable - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 06:38 PM

France believes that the "use" of migration flows by Minsk is unacceptable and is ready to consider the issue of strengthening measures against Belarus, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) France believes that the "use" of migration flows by Minsk is unacceptable and is ready to consider the issue of strengthening measures against Belarus, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We reaffirm our solidarity with Poland, as before with Lithuania and Latvia, in the face of this unacceptable instrumentalization of migration flows by the Belarusian regime. This regime is fueling the smuggling of migrants aimed at destabilizing the European Union," the spokesman said, adding that France is ready to consider the issue of "strengthening measures" against Minsk.

According to the ministry, this issue will be discussed that the meeting of the EU foreign ministers on November 15.

